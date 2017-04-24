Passengers on trains through Northampton to get free entertainment package of movies, TV programmes and more

London Midland has launched a free entertainment service on its trains through Northamptonshire.

The new service is called Motion and is the first time movies have been available on trains on a web browser – so no need to download an app before travelling.

The service includes major Hollywood movies, children’s TV favourites including Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly, popular TV shows from Sky and Now TV, more than 70 eBooks and audio books, a selection of games, and digital magazines.

It will be available on services calling at Northampton and Long Buckby stations from Tuesday April 25 onwards.

The Motion entertainment package will operate independently of the free passenger Wi-Fi connection, freeing up that bandwidth for those who need it most.

To give the best possible service, a state-of-the-art router is connected to three different networks providing the fastest free connection currently available on UK railways.

The Wi-Fi and entertainment package has already been installed on over half of London Midland’s long-distance fleet and Birmingham’s Cross City line between Lichfield and Redditch. By October, passengers on over 70 per cent of journeys will be able to enjoy the new service.

London Midland’s managing director, Patrick Verwer, said: “Twelve months ago we pledged to install Wi-Fi on all of our long-distance trains but we have been able to do much more. Our innovative approach to technology means we have been able to include the industry-leading entertainment package and cover key local routes too.

“Our aim is to create simply better journeys for all our customers. Free entertainment and Wi-Fi will not only improve the customer experience – it will change the way people think about travelling on our trains.

“We have made the package as user-friendly as possible and this is the first time that Hollywood studios have given the green light for on-board movies and TV shows to be streamed directly to a browser, rather than through a third-party app.”

From Tuesday, April 25, Motion will be available on the London Euston – Northampton – Coventry – Birmingham New St route, as well as London Euston – Milton Keynes – Stoke on Trent – Crewe; Liverpool Lime Street – Crewe – Stafford – Wolverhampton – Birmingham New Street; Redditch – Birmingham New Street – Lichfield Trent Valley; and Wolverhampton – Birmingham New Street – Walsall.