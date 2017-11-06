Passenger cut from car following three-vehicle crash in Northampton

A passenger has been admitted to hospital following a crash involving three vehicles in Northampton.

The incident happened in Barrack Road at about 11.40pm on Saturday (November 4).

One of the passengers complained of back pain and had to be cut from the vehicle by the fire service.

They received treatment from an ambulance and were taken to hospital. No-one was seriously injured.

We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Witnesses can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.