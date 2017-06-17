Party held to celebrate charity workers hard work for National Volunteers Week

Volunteers at a Northampton air ambulance shop have been thanked for the unpaid work they do to keep lifesaving helicopters flying in the area.

A special party was held for volunteers in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe to mark 'National Volunteers’ Week' as profits from the charity shop is one of the most important sources of income, bosses say.

Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance receives no government funding and relies on public support and donations to secure its existence and raise the £1,700 it costs to undertake each of their rescue missions.

Shop manager Suzanne Clifford said: “It is like a party every day in the shop but this was a special get-together to show the volunteers how much we appreciate what they do.

"We are always looking for more people to become volunteers and anybody interested in joining us can find out more if they call into the shop.”