Parking officers turned blind eye to travellers' caravans on Northampton car park - but ticketed eight other residents' cars

On a weekend where six caravans pitched up on one of Northampton's busiest car parks, eight other cars were fined by parking officers.

Meanwhile, the travellers, who took up to three spaces each on the Mounts car park, Victoria Street, over the weekend of October 13, drove away without any tickets after parking there for four days.

None of the caravans or their accompanying cars were fined during the four days they stay on the Mounts car park.

Parking officers ignored the caravans during their stay - but saw fit to fine eight other vehicles who broke the rules at the Northamptonshire County Council-owned car park.

In the four days the caravans there were there, police made several visits and RSPCA inspectors attended to discuss the welfare of three dogs.

The encampment arrived on Friday, October 13, and left at 4.30pm on Monday, October 17.

And as they were unable to fit under the car park's 6'6" entrance, they left by driving over a grass verge onto Victoria Street, which also delayed buses waiting to leave.

The Chronicle asked Northamptonshire County Council how they expected eight other residents to foot a fine when six caravans could drive off without paying a penny.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: "A notice was served by the Countywide Traveller Unit to evict the encampment from Victoria Street car park as quickly as possible, rather than ticketing individual caravans and vehicles.

"We do not comment on individual tickets issued. However, there is an appeals process to follow if anyone disputes a decision on the issuing of a penalty charge notice. Further information can be found at the county council's website."

Many bays were left empty over the weekend as commuters and visitors to town avoided parking near to the encampment.