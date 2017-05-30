Park etiquette tips say no barbecues or drones in Northampton's green spaces this summer

Summer revelers are being reminded that barbecues are not permitted in any Northampton park as they are 'anti-social' and hazardous.

Parkgoers are also being told they cannot fly drones without a license and that dogs should be kept on leads where possible so their owners can clean up after them.

The tips on green space etiquette have come from Northampton Borough Council, who are asking people to 'show a little love for your parks this summer'.

Leader of the council Jonathan Nunn said: “Northampton has over 170 parks and green spaces that we want residents and visitors to be able to enjoy throughout the year.

“Although these spaces are regularly monitored by our teams of park rangers and neighbourhood wardens, we urge the public to act responsibly during their park visits, particularly during summer months when the parks will be at their busiest.”

Picnickers should take their rubbish home or bin it, the Borough Council says, and other park users should be considered when throwing frisbees, flying kites or kicking a ball around.

The use of barbecues is not permitted as the smoke is 'antisocial' and cinders that are not properly extinguished can pose a hazard, particularly to dogs and children.

For all park enquiries or if you would like to report a problem, visit the Northampton Borough Council website or call 0300 330 7000.