Parents can now pick up a library card for their newborn baby in Northants

New parents can pick up a library card for their baby when they register their birth as part of a new pilot scheme to promote reading with children in Northamptonshire.

They can also claim up to two free books to share with their baby and help make storytime a part of the day.

Registrars will offer a library card and a free book to the parents of all newborn babies at their birth registration appointment.

They then need to visit a library to activate the card, when they'll receive a second free book.

The scheme is being piloted by the county council at Northampton Central and Corby libraries for three months. If successful, it will be rolled out across all registration offices in the county.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for public health and wellbeing councillor Sylvia Hughes said: “It’s never too early to start sharing books with your baby. Enjoying stories, books and rhymes with your child every day is important as it will help develop their early language skills and build a strong bond between you.

“This pilot scheme aims to make it as easy as possible for parents to sign up their child for free library membership, which will give them access to a huge range of books and other resources.

“It’s also a great opportunity to talk to new parents about the many activities available at our libraries for young families, including Rhymetime, messy play and baby massage as well as advice and support for parents.”

All births must be registered within 42 days of the birth date. Parents can make an appointment to register the birth online by visiting www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/registration.