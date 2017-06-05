Parent group to host special needs fun-day for Northampton youngsters following cash boost

Volunteers from the Northants Parent Forum Group (NPFG) has received over £7,000 from Northamptonshire Community Foundation and the Cooperative to support their fun day this weekend.

Hosted at Northampton College's Booth Lane campus, the event, known as ‘Summer SENDsation', promises to provide entertainment, information, and activities for children and young people aged 0-25 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in the company of their families.

"Activities will include face-painting, balloon-modelling, arts and crafts, cosplayers, tombolas, wheelchair obstacle course, games and much more," organisers say.

"There will be demonstrations by assistance dogs, canine partners, and the chance to see a real fire engine and police riot van.

"Families can chat to over 70 services and charities - covering everything from early years to preparing for adulthood - and will also have the chance to win a brand new Acer Aspire Laptop."

Sports and outdoor games on the day include obstacle courses, didi-cars, frisbee golf, rugby and a wheelchair tennis match exhibition with team GB’s Dermot Bailey.

Inspiration FM will be on site to carry out a live broadcast, and youngsters will have the opportunity to try out the college’s radio facilities as well as getting stuck in with performing arts groups.

Workshops will include 'Sleep Solutions' (by Scope), '123 Magic Behaviour Management' (by ADHD Smart), visual aids, sing and sign, and speech and language therapy.

There will be a relaxation area with massages and Reiki for adults, plus occupational therapy and sensory play for youngsters.

The event is set to take place at Northampton College’s Booth Lane campus on Sunday, June 11 from midday until 4pm.

The site is fully accessible and admittance is free-of-charge.

For more information about Summer SENDsation visit www.summersendsation.eventbrite.co.uk