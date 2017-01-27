Paramedic had belongings stolen by shameless thief in Northampton

A student paramedic on call in Northampton had her personal belongings stolen by a thief while she was tending to a patient in their home.

The student who was attending a house with another paramedic in Ecton left her belongings in the fast response car, which was broken into on Thursday night (January 26).

Upon her return the student realised that her things had been stolen.

The Wellingborough Rural Safer Community Policing Team tweeted: ‘Despicable - come in this morning (Friday) to discover last night a paramedic's car was broken into whilst she was dealing with a job in.’

It is understood that no damage was caused to the vehicle.



A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “A fast response vehicle manned by a paramedic and a student paramedic were responding to an emergency call in the area.

When they returned to the vehicle the student realised that her personal belongings had been stolen. We are working with Northamptonshire police to support the ongoing investigation.”