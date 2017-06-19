Painkillers stolen from Wellingborough pharmacy

A man stole painkillers from a pharmacy in Wellingborough.

The man entered the shop in Grafton Close, at about 11.15am on Tuesday, June 6, and picked up the medication before putting it in his pockets.

When challenged by staff he walked out of the shop before getting on his bike and riding off in the direction of Gleneagles Drive.

The alleged offender was a white man, about 5ft 10in, of thin build, in his 40s and with dirty blonde/brown hair which was untidy.

He was a light grey, long sleeved top and dirty jeans.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the theft can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.