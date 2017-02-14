Paedophile jailed for two years as Northamptonshire Police praise victim's bravery for coming forward

A former Northampton man has been jailed for child sex offences.

Geoffrey Skinner, 66, now of Foxcote Drive, Loughborough, was sentenced in relation to sexual assault against a child. All the offences were historic.

Skinner was given a custodial sentence of a total of two years and will remain on licence for a further 12 months.

The officer who led the investigation, DC Irene Clifton, said: “This has been a very difficult process for the victim's family but she feels some satisfaction knowing her voice has now been heard.

“Skinner’s sentencing demonstrates that we take all reports of sexual assaults, no matter how historic, extremely seriously and we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice."

Anybody who wants to report an offence should contact one of our specialist child protection officers at Northamptonshire Police on 101.