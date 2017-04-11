Padlock broken and stonework smashed in 'bid to steal coins' from historic Northampton wishing well

A historic Northampton wishing well has been vandalised by 'thieves trying to steal a few pounds worth of coins', a community group has said.

Ornamental railings and centuries-old stonework were damaged at Becket's Well, in Bedford Road, off Derngate, Northampton, over the weekend.

Members of the Buddies of Beckets community park group.

Nick Stephens, chair of the Buddies of Beckets community park group said: "At first we thought someone had hit it with a car."

Buddies of Beckets were told about the damage to the monument by a member of public on the evening of April 9.

Mr Stephens said: "The padlock holding the rails is missing. The stonework is loose and the railings have been bent inwards.

"We can only speculate that someone tried to force open the railings to steal coins from the well.

Becket's Well.

"The person responsible has caused a lot of damage to the original stonework just to steal a few pounds worth of coins people have thrown into the well for luck."

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called to the Becket's Well at 9.45pm on April 9.

"It appears an offender has tried to damage the railings protecting the well to steal coins.

"Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111."