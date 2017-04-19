Owner of popular Northampton curry house 'devastated' to announce closure after more than 40 years in business

The owner of a successful curry house in Northampton has decided to close his restaurant - citing "increased rent" and the "reputation" of Bridge Street as the cause.

Indian restaurant The Royal Bengal in Bridge Street, which was initially opened back in 1975, will serve up its last meal on Saturday, May, 6.

In a Facebook post, owner Mohammed Ahmin, said: "After months of failed negotiations with the property owners for a similar lease agreement for the last 40 years or so I have decided I cannot commit to the level of increased rent that they are demanding coupled with other increasing costs and other factors such as lack of parking on Bridge Street and the reputation of Bridge Street.

"The restaurant was initially opened by my father back in 1975 and it was probably one of the most successful Indian restaurants in Northampton during the 80s and 90s.

"It is one of the hardest decisions I have made to close the restaurant and as you can imagine my family and especially my father are devastated."

Although the restaurant has fallen victim to rising costs, Mohammed admitted on social media that he accepts he could be partly to blame.

"Maybe I could have prepared for this better by moving premises or something? We have always tried to be a friendly and family orientated establishment," he said.

"I have always tried to do things slightly differently by offering entertaining themed nights for parties and holding many charity events.

"I'm not sure how much we have raised for good causes since we opened back in 1975 but I can say one of my greatest achievements at the Royal Bengal was to raise over £62,700 from March 2011 to March 2017 and we still have three more fundraising events before we close."

He has paid thanks to his friends and customers for pledging their support to The Royal Bengal for the last 42 years.