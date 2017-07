An overturned car is causing major delays on motorway users heading through Northamptonshire.

Two lanes are blocked on the M1 northbound and traffic is queuing due to a collision between two lorries and a car between junction 17 for the M45 and junction18, A428.

The overturned car is in lane one and the AA is reporting delays of 20 minutes and rising. Queues are stretching back past Watford Gap services.