Over 1000 people get together to enjoy Spring Festival in Northampton, says councillor

Residents joined forces to enjoy a whole host of activities in the Spring Borough's estate in sunny Northampton over the weekend.

Danielle Stone (Castle, Lab), said: “The weather was with us and we had a wonderful afternoon with lots of children and their adults having a great time.

Children got together to enjoy Spring Festival 2017 on Saturday in the Spring Borough estate.

"Everyone loved the animals, the reptiles, the farm animals and the birds of prey.

"It was great to see a lot of activity with young people having a go on the trapeze with the circus school and drumming with the African drummers. The donkeys were a great hit and the three-week-old piglets drew 'oohs and aahs' from everyone."

The Spring Borough's estate also welcomed hospitality throughout the day, which was provided by Castle Hill Church, the Lasaan restaurant and the Arabic community.

She paid thanks to those that made the day a success including Northamptonshire Police, a whole host of volunteers and Northamptonshire Community Foundation and councillors who pledged to fund the day.

But "the biggest thanks go to the community for turning out and making our day so successful,” she added.