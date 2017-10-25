Outdoor gym equipment could be built near Northampton flat blocks if given green light

A council-owned block of flats in Northampton could be granted new outdoor gym equipment, as part of a plan to improve the quality of the environment.

Plans have been submitted to carry out improvement works surrounding Doddridge House and St Peter’s House in Spring Boroughs as part of the Spring Borough Neighbourhood Plan to regenerate the area.

These works also include the provision of 14 new parking spaces and steel frame bin stores.

Papers submitted to Northampton Borough Council's planning committee say: "The outside gym equipment would comprise of various pieces of equipment designed for outdoor use on a new area of hard-standing located on an open area of amenity land to the north of the site, overlooked by the flats."

The installation of the equipment aims to encourage 'social interaction and healthy, inclusive communities.'