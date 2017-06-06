Organisation awarded thousands to deliver mental health sessions to Northamptonshire primary schools

A wellbeing team has been awarded £10,000 to work with 50 year five classes in Northamptonshire as research shows this age is "very important stage in children’s lives," bosses say.

Pacesetter Community Interest Company of Lamport has been granted £10,000 to deliver the PSHE Steps Wellbeing Programmes from September 2017 as current estimates suggest one in 10 children have a clinically diagnosed mental health or behavioural problem.

Nick Schanschieff, director of Pacesetters said: ‘We’ve had fantastic support through our application including headteachers, school pastoral teams, Governors and even local MP’s Chris Heaton-Harris and David Mackintosh.

"Many schools are in desperate need of a programme like this especially as it does not form part of the curriculum.

"We are very grateful for all the support and most importantly to the foundation in recognising the need for a project like this, we cannot wait to get started in September.

Pacesetters currently work with over 9,000 primary school children through sports coaching each week and this programme is set to allow many children an outlet that they can express themselves in a sporting environment, working together in teams and individually.

Victoria Miles, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation who awarded the funding, said: "The foundation is delighted to have funded Pacesetter CIC to deliver much-needed wellbeing and life skills training to children and young people in fifty schools across Northamptonshire."

The companies aim is to upskill the school and specific teachers so they don’t have to rely on groups like Pacesetters in the future, with intentions to make the programme sustainable with a longer impact.

The course covers how to look after your body, thinking habits, overcoming negative thinking, feelings, problem-solving, mindset, self-compassion and self-esteem.