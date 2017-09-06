Open day at Northampton's biggest mosque welcomes neighbours for tours

A Northampton mosque is inviting their neighbours to tour their place of worship this weekend.

The community of the Al Jamatul Muslimin of Bangladesh Mosque, in St George's Street, is opening their doors and welcoming the public to an open day on September 9 between 10am and 1pm.

The mosque in St George's Street will be open from 10am.

Guest speakers, tours, free refreshments and a Q&A are on the schedule to educate visitors about the daily life in a Northampton mosque.

Mosque secretary Giash Uddin said: "We are inviting people to come and see what we do on a regular basis here. We want our neighbours and the Northampton community to know they are always welcome.

"There is nothing at the mosque that is not free to everyone."

The Al Jamatul Muslimin of Bangladesh Mosque is the biggest of its kind in Northampton and its worshippers have been in the town since the early 1960s.

Ward councillor for Castle Anamul Haque said: "I'm very glad to see the community here take the initiative to open their doors and I want to thank them for it.

"I think it's very important to involve neighbouring people of all faiths and have access to come and view the kind of activities they take part in."