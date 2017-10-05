Only three people due to attend high-ranking D-Day veteran's funeral in Northamptonshire, British Legion reveals

The Royal British Legion is calling on ex and serving soldiers to pay their respects to a veteran in Northamptonshire tomorrow, after discovering only three people were due to attend the D-Day veteran's funeral.

The funeral of Lieutenant Colonel Hocking, whose first name is not known, is set to take place at Milton Malsor Crematorium tomorrow.

The 97-year-old is understood to have served with the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers' Regiment throughout the entirety of World War Two.

He is also believed to have been among the first men to storm the beaches of France during the D-Day landings.

A spokesman for the Royal British Legion, said: "Any ex or serving soldiers that pay their respects, the funeral will take place at 10.15am at Milton Malsor Crematorium."

Milton Malsor Crematorium has the capacity for 125 guests, plus standing room outside the main ceremony hall.