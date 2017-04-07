Onlooker gave chase to mugger who punched woman in the face in Northampton

A woman was punched unconscious and had her handbag stolen shortly after getting off a bus in Northampton.

The incident happened in Barrack Road, Northampton, at about 6.40pm yesterday evening (April 6).

The victim got off a bus and was approached by a man. Following a conversation, he punched her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness for a short time.

A member of the public helped her up and another man returned her handbag, saying he had got it back from a man he believed to be the offender.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and would particularly like to speak to the people who helped the woman following the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.