One week left to register to vote in Northants County Council election

There is just one week left to register to vote and have your say in the Northamptonshire County Council Elections on Thursday, May 4.

Residents who are unsure on whether they have registered to vote can check by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

If you haven’t yet registered you have until midnight on Thursday, April 13, to do so.

It’s simple to do, just click on the link above and have your National Insurance Number ready.

Those who do not register to vote by April 13 will lose their right to vote so make sure you register today.

Help decide who represents you in your county and make decisions on the provision of local services - your vote counts!

If you are already registered and think you are going to be away on May 4, now is the time to explore options such as applying for a proxy or postal vote.

For residents who have applied for a postal vote but have not received it by April 27, please contact your local district or borough council’s Elections Office.

If you would like to vote by post, but haven’t yet applied, you have until 5pm on April 18 to request an application form by calling the above number.