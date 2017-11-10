One of the world's best archers wins Northamptonshire Sportswoman of the Year award

A Northampton archer who is one of the best in the world has spoken of her pride after being awarded the title Northamptonshire Sportswoman of the Year.

Susan Corless was given the honour at the Northamptonshire Sport awards last night, November 9.

A member of Northampton Archery Club, this follows a hugely successful season in 2017, including representing her country at the World Archery Championships in Mexico during October.

Susan said: “I am incredibly proud to have won this award and really completes the outdoor season for me."

As well as sporting achievements, Susan works full-time as a client manager but still manages to find time for her sport. She is a member of Northampton Archery Club. She suffers from Chronic Lower Back pain and excels at competing alongside others who are in good health.

FACTFILE:

Between September 2016 and October 2017, Susan has accomplished the following achievements:

* Northamptonshire Local Sportswoman of the Year 2017

* Northampton Local Sportswoman of the Year 2017

* Represented Great Britain at the 2017 World Championships in Mexico

* ArcheryGB National Series Finals – Sept 2017– Finished 4th

* British National Indoor – December 2017 – 1st Place (Crowned British Indoor Champion 2016)

* Represented GB at World Ranking Event Veronica’s Cup in Slovenia – May 2017 – Finished 3rd

* Represented England at Commonwealth Euronations Event – July 2017 – 1st place team, 3rd place individual

* ArcheryGB National Series Leg 3 – July 2017 – 1st Place

* Represented England at Home Nations Event – August 2017 – 1st place team

* ArcheryGB National Series Finalist – September 24 2017