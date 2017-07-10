One arrested after woman bottled in Kettering nightclub

One person has been arrested after a woman was struck in the face with a glass bottle while dancing at a nightclub in Kettering.
The attack happened shortly after 2am on Saturday (July 8) in the Abacus nightclub in Dalkeith Place.
The victim’s sister was punched by a female who then grabbed the victim’s hair and held her head while a second female hit her in the face with a glass bottle.
The attack left the victim with a one-inch cut above her right eye, for which she needed hospital treatment.
The victim believes the offenders had earler been to a funeral at which attendees had been asked to wear pyjamas.
One of the offenders had blonde hair and was wearing a black dress.
The second had black hair and was wearing a black top and dark trousers or possibly pyjamas.
The third was white with light brown hair and she was wearing a peach pyjama top.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.