OMG you guys! Your pet dog could be the star of Legally Blonde at Royal & Derngate

Is your pooch destined for the big-time? Now's the chance to find out with auditions taking place later this month to join the cast of Legally Blonde at Royal & Derngate.

The hit Broadway and West End musical is touring the country and arrives in Northampton for a week of shows from Monday October 16 to Saturday October 21.

The show stars EastEnders’ Rita Simons, Lucie Jones, who represented the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and Bill Ward, star of Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

But Legally Blonde The Musical also has two dogs in the cast - a Chihuahua called Bruiser and another called Rufus. Bruiser is already cast and will be on the road with the company but producers have decided to hold auditions for Rufus in every town and city on the tour.

Auditions are being held at Royal & Derngate on Saturday July 15, from 10.30am till 1pm.

Associate Director David Barrett said: “Legally Blonde The Musical is a show all about stereotypes and not judging a book by its cover and the dogs are no different in this. So whereas Bruiser is the cute, tiny, adorable one, with Rufus we are looking for the total opposite. We are looking for a big, brutish, dog that only its mother could love - preferably a bulldog as in the film but we are certainly open to options.”

For details, visit the Legally Blonde page at www.royalandderngate.co.uk (visit the Legally Blonde page), or collect a form from Box Office.

Alternatively, email associate director David Barrett at djebarrett@hotmail.co.uk. The deadline for applications has been extended until Monday July 10.

To book tickets for Legally Blonde The Musical at Royal & Derngate, call Box Office on 01604 624811 or book online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.