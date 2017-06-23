Older person's housing scheme in Northampton officially opened after major refurb

A 1990s-built old people's apartment block in Northampton has officially reopened following a £1.75 million refurbishment.

The ribbon was cut at Eleonore House, a Northampton Borough Council owned older persons housing scheme, on Friday, June 16.

Northampton North MP Michael Ellis, councillors, and representatives from Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) were joined by a 50-strong children’s choir as they welcomed residents to the new-look premises.

After cutting the ribbon, Mr Ellis said: "Housing for the elderly is an important issue for me and my constituents and I am pleased to have been able to work with Northampton Partnership Homes at Eleonore House to address this issue. The new facilities look excellent.”

Eleonore House, which is managed by Northampton Partnership Homes, was built in 1990 and refurbished in 2016 by Kier.

it has been upgraded with new shower facilities in all apartments, a new reception area, an ICT suite and residents lounge.

The building now includes six additional apartments including four apartments for people with limited accessibility.

One of Eleonore House’s oldest residents Violet, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, said living at Eleonore House was 'lovely', adding that 'the staff are really helpful'.

Michael, a resident who recently moved into one of Eleonore House’s apartments said: “Living here has made my life so much easier than before, now I can zip around my flat in my wheelchair.”

Northampton Partnership Homes' plans for developing housing for older people includes 45 newly built one bedroom apartments on the former site of Lakeview House Care Home.