Ofsted warms up to Northampton nursery with 'good' grade after addressing boiler issues

A Northampton nursery has scored "good" ratings across the board from Ofsted after bouncing back from a poor inspection earlier this year.

Omnipresence Childrens Nursery, in Freehold Street, off Barrack Road, was handed an "inadequate" grading in April after inspectors found their rooms cold and "not always fit for purpose".

But nursery staff say this was an isolated issue with a broken-down boiler and after five months have earned a "good" grade in a recent reinspection.

The nursery's new Ofsted report, published last week, says: "The leadership team has successfully addressed all actions from the previous inspection and achieved a good level of care and learning.

"Children eagerly explore the highly stimulating environment that staff create, [including] storytelling and opportunities to learn about famous paintings and people, such as The Queen.

"Staff sensitively support children's emotional and physical well-being. They respond well to children's individual preferences and tailor their routines to suit their needs."

Omnipresence was praised by inspectors in April for its "confident children" and "focused staff" - but failures in the heating and admin knocked it down to the lowest grade achievable.

Co-owner of Omnipresence Dawn-Louise Young said: "We are thrilled with the new rating. We work very hard and are a very enthusiastic team and next time we hope to get outstanding.

"Our parents very supportive and the children are very engaged. We build relationships with our parents, staff and children, and the care comes from that.

"We are currently having our playground extended and are building a play castle, and we're going to celebrate the inspection's outcome with a party and cake."