Officers attend Navratri festival celebrations in Northampton

Community engagement officers, DC Rachel Packman and PC Christian Buckenham attended a Northampton Hindu celebration last night (Thursday, September 28).

The festival of Navratri lasts nine nights and Rachel and Christian joined in on the final night as guests of the Northampton Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation.

Navratri festival celebrations in Northampton.

Navratri is an important festival and is celebrated by Hindu communities all over the UK. Diwali, the festival of lights, is the next major festivaland will be celebrated at a special event in Northampton town centre on Saturday, October 14.

PC Buckenham said: "The celebrations at Northampton College were really well attended. Members of the wider community were also present including Michael Ellis MP, Morcea Walker and Mark Dean from Inspiration FM.

"This is a key time of the year for a number of our faith groups in Northamptonshire and with Hate Crime Awareness Week preparations well underway Rachel and myself are very busy."

Hate Crime Awareness Week launches on Saturday, October 14 and is a national initiative to encourage victims to report hate crime to the police.

PC Buckenham added: "I would encourage people to attend the numerous events and activities across the county during the week."