Officers arrest 37-year-old man on suspicion of assault following manhunt in Northampton

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an altercation in a Northampton churchyard last night.

At around 4pm yesterday, police officers taped off the churchyard of Holy Sepulchre Church in Sheep Street.

A force spokeswoman said officers were called at 3.30pm to reports of an "altercation between two men", which required the force helicopter to be scrambled.

One man was taken to Northampton General Hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening

Police have confirmed that a 37-year-old man has now been arrested in relation to the incident.

The man is currently in custody.