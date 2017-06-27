Officer nominated for bravery award after being stabbed on a job in Northampton

A Northamptonshire officer has been nominated for a National Police Bravery Award after he was wounded trying to prevent a man from fatally stabbing himself.

PC Ben Jeffries will be recognised at the 22nd Police Bravery Awards next month, a ceremony to honour and recognise police officers who performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty, and hosted by the Police Federation of England and Wales.

On July 4, 2016, PC Jeffries attended a domestic incident in the Duston area of Northampton.

As his colleague PC Nicky Brooks went to the house to speak with the complainant, PC Jeffries spoke to a man involved who was sitting on a bench nearby.

He at first appeared calm and compliant but as soon as PC Jeffries diverted his own attention to answer his police radio, the man produced a large kitchen knife and was attempting to stab himself in the chest.

Steve Pace, chairman of the Northamptonshire Police Federation, said: “PC Jeffries should be commended for his selfless actions.

"He put himself at considerable personal risk and was viciously attacked, all in the line of duty when protecting others.”

PC Jeffries attempted to disarm the man by taking hold of his arms. He noticed a significant amount of blood on the man and believed he had managed to cause himself an injury.

During the struggle, PC Jeffries was stabbed in the hand and was in considerable pain.

He activated his emergency button and was joined by PC Brooks and another colleague, Sergeant Adrian Sharpe, who handcuffed the man.

Sgt Sharpe administered first aid to PC Jeffries who was suffering from a deep laceration to his left hand and he was later taken to hospital for surgery.

The attacker received an 18-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years.

Stephen Mann, CEO of awards sponsor, Police Mutual, said: “I am always astounded by police officers’ acts of bravery and my colleagues and I continue to be inspired by their dedication.”