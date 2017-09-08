Object thrown from passing white van in Northampton smashes windscreen

An unknown object hurled from the window of a white Transit-style van smashed the windscreen of another car in Northampton.

The damage was caused to a Nissan Note as its owner was travelling on the A45 in Northampton earlier today (Friday, September 8).

The incident happened between 8am and 8.15am on the eastbound carriageway, near the Nene Valley Esso service station.

Witnesses or anyone with information are being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.