Numbers of violent attacks in the Drapery quadruple in three years, FOI reveals

An Freedom of Information request to Northamptonshire Police by this newspaper has revealed that violent crimes including affray, assault, robbery and noxious substance attacks in The Drapery have more than quadrupled between September 1, 2014 and 30 September, 2017.

In 2014, the FOI reveals the overall total for crimes amounted to 31, including 15 violent attacks with injury, 15 incidents of violence without injury and one business robbery.

In 2017, the number of crimes has quadrupled to 129. These incidents include six incidents of public disorder/affray, one business robbery, nine robberies of personal property, 53 violence with injury incidents and 60 incidents of violent without injury.

These figures coincide with a machete attack at Fever and Boutique Nightclub on Saturday, October 28 between 1.15am and 1.30am when a man was refused entry and began to make threats before pulling out a machete and slashing a member of staff in the shoulder.

Superintendent Chris Hillery said: “Protecting people from harm and tackling violent crime remains a priority.”

“The Drapery is busy thoroughfare, with a number of popular pubs and fast-food outlets, several having extended opening hours. While not all the crimes recorded will have been committed during the evening or night time, we recognise this is a factor and we continue to work closely with partner agencies, businesses and licensees to provide advice, training and share information. We work with businesses to review security arrangements and encourage door staff to report all incidents to police. There is also an active and successful Pubwatch network in the town.

“Protecting people from harm and tackling violent crime remains a priority and we are committed to continuing our proactive policing of the night-time economy in our busy town centres, carrying out high visibility patrols to discourage and prevent disorder and provide reassurance.”