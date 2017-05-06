Now we're cooking! Northampton centre for homeless gets boost from Rotary clubs

Northampton Hope Centre has installed a new cooker thanks to a donation of nearly £4,000 by Rotary clubs in the town.

The four clubs - Nene Valley, Northampton West, Northampton and Northampton Becket - have raised £3,717.99 to cover the costs of purchasing and installing a new cooker into the centre in Oasis House.

The new cooker at The Hope Centre

Jan Timson, chef at the Hope Centre, said: "The old cooker has done us well over the past five years, but it is now starting to cause problems.

"Some of the gas rings don’t work and the oven temperature doesn’t regulate well, meaning we can’t plan timings very well, which is really important when we see so many people each day.

"Having a new cooker will mean that we can provide a much more varied menu, we’ll be able to cook cakes for the first time in ages, and as it’s dual fuel, will be much quicker and more efficient," Jan said.

Sue Wright, fundraiser for the Hope Centre, said ‘We are very grateful for this latest donation from the four Rotary Clubs based here in Northampton. They have been supporting us for a number of years not only with donations, but helping with fundraising events such as the Ride 4 Hope and also with volunteering days within the centre too.

"Without the support of the local community, we couldn’t continue supporting the clients that we do," she added.

The cooker was installed on May 2, 2017.

Geoff Shaw (Becket), John Evitt (N’pton), Richard Warr (West) and Geoff Yeowart (Nene Valley) from Rotary visited the centre to see it in situ and are pictured here with Hope Centre chef Jan.

Geoff Yeowart said: "The four Rotary Cubs in Northampton work together on a number of fundraising activities during the year and are delighted to support the Hope Centre by funding the purchase of a new cooker.

"It is good to know that the new cooker will be more fuel efficient, so saving the Hope Centre money on bills and also helping to do a little more to be eco-friendly. This latest donation from Rotary builds on the support that the four clubs have given either individually or jointly to The Hope Centre over many years."