Now it's your turn: have your say on Northampton's Local Plan

Townsfolk are being asked to have their say on sites listed for Northampton's future development.

The Local Plan being drawn up by Northampton Borough Council is, in short, where and how the town will develop over the coming years.

The key planning document will form a blueprint and includes areas of Northampton that will be built on and sites, which will be protected until 2029.

Councillor Tim Hadland, council cabinet member for regeneration, enterprise and planning, said: “We now have a comprehensive site list and before we can proceed, we must consult the public on the areas involved."

Last year, a list of potential properties and land was drawn up and now the council are looking for the public's view on where to build.

Councillor Hadland added: “Consultation at this stage will see the publication of maps outlining the positions of every site, so residents can see precisely which sites have been identified and can comment on them.

“The Local Plan is the blueprint for development of the town in the future, and I would urge everyone to become involved in this latest stage of the process.”

Full details are available online at www.northampton.gov.uk/localplan. The consultation will remain open until November 13, 2017.