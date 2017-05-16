'Now is not the time for a major reshuffle' says Northants council leader after announcing cabinet

The leader of Northamptonshire County Council has announced a largely unchanged cabinet to lead the authority after the Tories retained control of County Hall on May 4.

Councillor Heather Smith (Con, Oundle) has once again been selected as leader with Councillor Matt Golby (Con, Duston west and St Crispin) chosen as deputy - though he will also continue his role as cabinet member for children’s services.

Included in the cabinet are Councillor Ian Morris (Con, Silverstone), who has been named as cabinet member for transport, highways and environment and Councillor Sylvia Hughes (Con, Irthlingborough) as cabinet member for public health and wellbeing.

Councillor Robin Brown (Con, Woodford and Weedon) will continue as cabinet member for finance, while Councillor Andre Gonzalez De Savage (East Hunsbury and Shelfeys) remains as cabinet member for Public Protection.

Councillor Bill Parker (Con, Clover Hill) reprises his role as member for adult social care, while Councillor Martin Griffiths and Councillor Malcolm Longley will take on the role of assistant cabinet members.

Additional assistant cabinet members may also be brought in to "assist with specific tasks during the year", a county council spokesman said.

Councillor Smith said: “I am delighted to announce this team of cabinet members and I have every confidence that it is the right line-up to take us forward as we embark on the huge challenges and transformation which stands before us.

“A year ago when I became council leader I made some significant changes to the cabinet and I believe that now is not the time for a major reshuffle.

“This is a team that I can work with and which works well with the many officers that help deliver the diverse services we run for the people of the county.”

The full cabinet will be as follows:

Cllr Heather Smith – Leader of the council

Cllr Matt Golby – Deputy Leader and cabinet member for children’s services

Cllr Andre Gonzalez de Savage – Cabinet member for public protection

Cllr Robin Brown – Cabinet member for finance

Cllr Ian Morris – Cabinet member for transport, highways and environment

Cllr Bill Parker – Cabinet member for adult social care

Cllr Sylvia Hughes – Cabinet member for public health and wellbeing

The new cabinet roles will become effective from today, Tuesday, May 16.