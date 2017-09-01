'Now I can't take my grandaughter to school': Victim of 30 car smash-up in Northampton saw her car written off

A grandmother bore the brunt of a 30 car smash-up in Northampton while she looked on from her window.

Anne Higgins of Oliver Street saw her black Vauxhall Zafira damaged between 4.15pm and 4.30pm yesterday (August 31) when a white transit van was seen driving erratically, with sparks flying from it and on three wheels.

At least 30 cars were damaged yesterday (August 31).

At least 30 cars have been damaged as a result of the driving. The van was also seen going into Perry Street, Turner Street, and St Michael's Mount, on the corner of Henry Street.

Anne said she looked out of her window this morning while her car was being towed away. "I woke up and went to get in the car...and it was like a dream," she said.

Speaking about the incident, she added: "It came up the street the wrong way. It smashed into my vehicle and he lost his front wheel.

"It managed to get to Henry Street and then the police made the arrests.

Anne Higgins is now left without her car.

"I'm devastated, gutted... what can you do, nobody got hurt, my car got the worst of it."

Anne also takes her granddaughter to before and after school club and drives to work in between. She added: "I don't know how I'm going to manage now."

Police have since arrested two Northampton men aged 27 and 23 after 30 cars were damaged as a result of the driving.

The crash and arrests came after a theft at a nearby shop.

Arun, the owner and shopkeeper of Kingsley General Store - in nearby Junction Road- said a man came into his store at about 3pm yesterday and stole 20 JPS blue and eight ciders before making a getaway. "It all happened in two minutes" he said. "It would have cost £19.92".

One resident, who wants to remain anonymous, said this is the second time within a year several cars have been hit on the same road and she suggests speed prevention measures should now be put in place.

Adam Leczynski, a resident of nearby Brookland Road, seconded her idea.

He said: "Byron Street and Oliver Street all need speed bumps - because you get maniacs driving down here at 50mph - especially when there are kids down here from the school.

"It's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt."