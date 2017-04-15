NOSTALGIA: Right Royal welcome for Queen Jane

Flore House was the setting for the crowning of the village’s 74th May queen, more than 40 years ago.

In this photograph captured by Pete Spencer is 11-year-old queen Jane Johnson, who can be seen in the centre of the back row, surrounded by her fellow school pupils.

Before the crowning Jane led a procession along with her fellow schoolmates through the village, as she showed off her pretty May garland.

The crowd of villagers who came to watch the display were entertained by a school percussion band and some traditional Maypole dancing.

These were all part of a typical May Day ceremony in the village of Flore, a ritual also shared by Long Buckby where six-year-old Joanne Tilley was crowned their May queen. Headmaster Mr R Garrett was conducting his first May Day ceremony in Flore.

He said: “I was very impressed by the standard of the children’s dancing and the ideal situation which the village can offer such a ceremony.

The festivities raised £18 which was divided between the school fund and various children’s charities.