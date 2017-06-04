Northants Police deputy chief condemns London terror attack

The deputy chief constable of Northants Police, Rachel Swann, has condemned last night’s terrorist attack in London which claimed the lives of at least seven people and left almost 50 injured.

Shortly after 10pm a white van was seen driving at pedestrians crossing London Bridge before travelling to the busy Borough Market area where the three suspects began to indiscriminately attack people with knives.

Armed police shot dead the three suspects within eight minutes of the first 999 call.

DCC Rachel Swann said: “The thoughts of everyone at Northamptonshire Police is with the families of the victims and those who were caught up in last night’s terrorist atrocity, including our Met, British Transport Police and City of London colleagues who reacted with great speed and courage and who continue to manage a hugely challenging security situation in the capital.

“The UK threat level remains severe, which means an attack is highly likely and therefore we would urge people to remain vigilant.

“Northamptonshire Police will continue to protect people from harm and to focus our policing response on patrolling crowded places, transport hubs and large events.

“We will continue to provide highly visible patrolling, in some cases using overtly armed officers.

“All of this activity is aimed at deterrence, but importantly in providing reassurance to all our communities.

“We will be monitoring the security situation throughout today and the coming days, and considering what further measures may be necessary to protect people from harm.

“Disappointingly, after atrocities such as this, there can be an increase in hate crimes.

“Those affected by such crimes and incidents can be reassured that we will be closely monitoring this and we are there to support you and want to know about any such incidents should they arise.

“If you have been attacked, threatened, bullied or suffered physical or verbal abuse because of who you are, please report it to us on 101 or via the online reporting site True Vision. You can also report incidents anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Ultimately it is communities that defeat terrorism and we depend on information from the public, who can be our eyes and ears, in our efforts to keep us all safe.

“If you have information about possible terrorist activity, please call the police anti-terrorist hotline: 0800 789 321. Alternatively, you can also call Northamptonshire Police on 101 to report anything that you consider suspicious or connected with terrorism.”

The Metropolitan Police has set up a casualty bureau for anyone concerned about a relative who may have been in or around London Bridge or the Borough of Southwark last night. It is 0800 0961 233.

The Met has also asked that anyone who has images or film of last night’s incidents to pass those to police by uploading it at www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.