Northants moped driver 'flabbergasted' at £800 fine and points for minor bump...when dad got less for driving at 120mph

A Northamptonshire care home worker who suffered a bump on her moped has called for young people to wear helmet cameras after the minor collision left her with nine points, an £810 fine and a hefty insurance bill - when her dad got away with half that for driving at 120 mph.

Lora Taylor, 23, was on her way home from work on September 15 last year when two cars in front of her suddenly stopped in Welford Road. She was about to turn into Creaton Road, Hollowell , where she lives.

Lora was only travelling at between 10mph and 15mph, but she collided with the car in front in such a way she went over her handlebars and broke her wrist.

Even though the damage to the rear bumper of the car in front was 'minimal', she has found herself tied up in a legal battle.

Last week Northampton Magistrates' Court fined the carer £810 and imposed nine points on her licence for driving without due care and attention.

But she says the punishment has left her feeling hard done by - as her dad recently got off with a £250 fine and six points on his licence for driving at 120mph on the motorway.

She believes the harsh punishment is partly because she was driving a moped.

Lora said: "Compared to the speed I was doing and the speed other idiots do on the road - to all of a sudden have this huge fine, I'm flabbergasted.

"I know there are some brats out there on mopeds - but they have to take into account that some of us are decent people."

Lora, who works at the Brampton View care home in Chapel Brampton, has also seen her insurance premium rocket.

Her provider had to pay out £2,000 to the uninjured driver of the car in front of her.

Her mum Mia says is furious about the punishments and has warned young moped riders to wear a head-mounted camera to avoid what she feels is an injustice suffered by her daughter.

She said: "I feel this is way out of proportion, she didn’t hurt anyone, she probably caused a little inconvenience, which she admitted to.

"Lora got hurt, lost one month and two weeks' worth of wages and her moped, what more do they want from her?

"All we want is for young people who drive their mopeds innocently, not to be tarred with the same brush as hooded thugs driving up and down pathways, this vehicle was her transport to and from work that’s all.

"Young people need to try as hard as possible to get fully comp insurance and wear a camera on their helmets, please, my daughter and I feel this is not justice, this treatment is because she had no one on her side."

