Northamptonshire woman makes over 60 fairy houses to help raise £60,000 for new church windows

A 1.5 mile trail of 65 fairy houses will be on show in a Northamptonshire village this Bank Holiday Weekend in a bid to raise £60,000 for new church stained glass windows.

Maxine Adkins of Harlestone has been creating these houses since January this year in aid of 1,000-year-old St Andrews Church, which needs significant repair work to mend stonework around the windows and the glass.

More than 60 houses have been made.

The Harlestone parochial church council (PCC) has been quoted £60,000 for works and organisers are hoping that this weekend's fairy-themed event will get them on their way to achieving a significant amount of money to motivate charities and the English Heritage to make donations.

Maxine's husband, Clive Skinner, a member of the PCC said the church has an inspection every five years.

He said: "The last two inspections highlighted the windows as a serious issue that needs attention. The church is a grade I listed building, over 1,000 years old, with stained glass windows and surrounding stonework that need a lot of work."

St Andrews church is not only used for religious services but is a community building, which hosts village events, including hosting concerts and art exhibitions, as well as school events and village teas.

A look inside one of the houses.

"The whole village has been fantastic," Maxine said. "People who have got fairy houses in their gardens have been mowing and weeding, people have made fairy items to sell and, of course, lots of fairy cakes."

Ms Adkins says she has spent around £1,000 on making the houses, which form as part of her hobby, with Barclaycard - Maxine's former employer - to match funds of up to £750.

The day event also includes a model railway and lego street, as well as a children's quiz and refreshments.

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. Tickets cost £3 per adult, and £2 per child and free parking is on offer on the day.