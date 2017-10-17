Northamptonshire teenagers who care for their mum beat hundreds to win Radio 1 Teen Hero Award

Siblings from Northamptonshire have bagged a Radio 1 Teen Hero award after starting up a mental health charity to support other young carers.

Students, Holly, 15, and Oliver, 13, of Towcester, offer psychological, emotional and physical care to their mum, Sally Adams, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and recurrent depression.

Over the last 18 months Holly and Oliver - with the help of their older brother, Josh - have set up a charity called ‘The Adams Movement’, which focuses on supporting other young carers who have a parent or guardian with mental health difficulties and aims to reduce the stigma by encouraging schools to talk about mental health conditions and providing information to young people.

Sally said: "It's just amazing, they don't quite realise how much they do and how much they have done. They have been young carers since they were children really.

"The charity is very much focused on providing support, education, information to young people who have parents with mental health issues so young people can access support for themselves.

"At times they have felt when I was in crisis they didn't have anywhere to go to."

Sally's condition means she can find herself experiencing split identities, meaning she can sometimes act like a child. Her condition started about eight years ago following a traumatic incident.

"Their caring duties are pretty varied really, they never really no exactly what they will do. It can be standard things like cooking because I will be like a four-year-old for an hour," she added.

"But most of the time it will be making sure I am safe really. They take on the role that both I and them remain safe."

Holly and Oliver have beaten hundreds of nominees to claim one of the three Radio 1 Teen Hero 2017 awards, presented by Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday, October 22.