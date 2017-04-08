Northamptonshire special sergeant used 'unnecessary force' arresting elderly man - charges allege

A police officer who allegedly used unnecessary force arresting an elderly man before showing the video of it his colleagues, could be struck off for gross misconduct.

Special Sergeant Alec Bedford will face a public misconduct hearing at Wootton Hall on April 18.

Charges against him allege that he "failed to act with courtesy or respect to a member of the public" and used force against a member of the public when it was neither reasonable nor proportionate to do so.

He is accused of arresting a man, "who was infirm by reason of his age and physical capability", on suspicion of assault when it was "unnecessary and unreasonable to do so" and also failed to take proper care of the man when escorting him .

On or around July 11 and July 14, 2015, Special Sergeant Bedford is then accused of showing video footage of the arrest to colleagues "with no policing purpose", lawful authority, or reasonable excuse.

A total of 12 seats will be available for members of the public who want to attend the hearing, which will take place at 10am on April 18 and conclude the following day.