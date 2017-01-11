Northamptonshire set to be hit by snow, high winds and ice tomorrow as temperatures plummet

The Met Office has issued a snow warning for Northamptonshire, which it says is likely to cause disruption to the roads, the rail service and even power.

People travelling around the county tomorrow are also being warned o expect high winds, driving rain - and later in the evening - ice as an Arctic blast of low pressure hits Northamptonshire.

Snow in Abington Street in 2014.

Though it will remain relatively mild in the county throughout today (Wednesday), temperatures are expected to plummet overnight.

The MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow between 10am and 11.55pm tomorrow.

A statement on its website reads: "There is a chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities - this more likely across East Anglia and south-east England."

The warning goes on to say that the snow will be mixed with bouts of heavy rain and strong winds, which are likely to hit around the evening rush-hour.

"As skies clear on Thursday night there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces," the warning concludes.