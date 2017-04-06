Northamptonshire schoolgirl urges others to join in charity cycle ride

A Northamptonshire schoolgirl, nicknamed The Pocket Rocket, will take to her saddle to pedal around the race track at Silverstone - all for charity.

Eight-year-old Ruby Isaac will join hundreds of cyclists taking on the challenge of biking 40km around the Silverstone Race Circuit in aid of the Northamptonshire Parent Infant Partnership (NorPIP).

Ruby has been cycling since September 2015 and through her own Just Giving page hopes to raise £500 for the local charity event on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1,

NorPIP work with young families and children to provide therapy and the annual event organised by University of Northampton students, is their biggest fundraiser.

‘Pocket Rocket’ Ruby, from Kettering, whose idols include Laura Kenny, Helen Wyman, Becky James and Peter Sagan, is hoping to complete the 40km around Grand Prix circuit in an hour and a half - equivalent to seven laps of the 3.66 mile circuit.

Ruby hopes to inspire everyone to come and cycle with her on the day for the charity, she said: “It’s a great charity and I want people to come and support me on the day.”

Sharing her tips for new and experienced cyclists, she added: “My biggest tip for any cyclist is to just keep trying your hardest - ride lots and keep getting faster.”

The event including a family fun day, with bouncy castle, fairground games, food, and soft play takes place on Monday May 1.

Tickets start from £20 (adults) and £5 (children) and are available from the NorPIP.