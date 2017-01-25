Northamptonshire school rated as ‘excellent’ by inspectors

A Northamptonshire school says they are ‘delighted’ after being graded as ‘excellent’ following a recent inspection.

Spratton Hall was recently inspected by Independent School Inspectorate (ISI), and they have judged the school to be excellent in all categories and that it meets all compliance criteria.

The report says the quality of the pupils’ academic and other achievements is excellent, that pupils of all abilities make excellent progress across all sections of the school, and that the children develop excellent skills in art, music and drama and develop their sporting skills to a high level.

The inspectors said that children in EYFS (early years and foundation stage) and Key Stage 1 make excellent progress from their starting points due to the highly personalised approach the school takes to their learning.

The report also highlights that pupils are confident, resilient, have a strong sense of self-esteem, have a strong moral code and that good behaviour is the norm in and outside of the classroom.

Head master Simon Clarke said: “I am absolutely delighted with the findings of our latest inspection.

“This reinforces Spratton Hall’s standing as an outstanding school with dedicated teachers and superb facilities.

“The outcomes of this inspection classing us as ‘excellent’ throughout, following on from our recent exceptional Good Schools Guide review, is a fine endorsement of the school.”