Northamptonshire's social service red tape keeps thousands of children from getting help, says charity

Thousands of children are stuck in a "revolving door" into social services because they fall short of experiencing "significant harm", a charity has claimed.

A report by Action for Children says children across England can fall through gaps under local authorities' rules and be caught in repeated referrals and assessments but never receive help.

As part of their findings, Northamptonshire County Council has revealed that over 5,000 children referred to them in 2015/16 fell short of the criteria for an intervention by social services.

Action for Children says this means children are missing out on the care they need because of red tape.

The national report, published on Monday (August 14), says: "These children have needs that are too great for schools, health or other universal services to meet on their own, but they are not eligible for support from statutory social care services.

"If assessment does not lead to help, then an opportunity to act early is missed. While some of these children may not require additional help, it is likely that many are vulnerable and would benefit from some form of support."

However, of those 5,000 children in the county, a fifth received early support services, which acts as a step down from social services and help prevent them developing problems in later life.

Action for Children is a national charity for vulnerable and neglected children. As part of their work, they provide early support services across the country.

The report calls on the Government to rework the statutory criteria for children to receive early help support and channel more funding to children's social care.

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire County Council: "All referrals about a vulnerable child in Northamptonshire are carefully assessed by our Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH).

“If the detailed assessment process finds that a case does not meet the threshold for significant harm and doesn’t need social care involvement, we will signpost to other support services which could benefit the family, including the county council’s early help and prevention services.

“In the year 2015/16, more than 1,000 families received preventative early help support and we are continuing to develop these services in order to better support vulnerable children and families in Northamptonshire.”