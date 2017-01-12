Northamptonshire’s road gritters due out early this afternoon to prepare in case of snow

Gritters will be sent out to main roads across Northamptonshire at 1pm to prepare roads for potential snow and sleet.

The highways department’s forecast says rain is expected to sweep in during the afternoon. Most will fall as rain, but there is a small risk of the odd wintry shower, especially later in the afternoon and to higher ground.

As the rain passes this evening cold air could turn trailing edge of the rain into snow.

The forecast says it could lead to up to 1cm of snow falling on ground above 100m, but adds there is a level of uncertainty which means they cannot confidently predict snow will definitely fall.

Overnight temperatures will fall below freezing, coupled with the wet weather today that could mean ice on roads and paths by Friday morning.

On Friday there is a further chance of snow in the county, with the possibility of up to 2cm falling, but the forecast says there is uncertainty over the timing and track of any flurries.