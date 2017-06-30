Northamptonshire's inspirational teacher of year: Rowan Gate's Nicole has 'magnificent gift as a teacher'

An inspirational teacher who was praised by the parents of a child with special needs was honoured at the Northamptonshire Education Awards.

Nicole Lawson, from Rowan Gate Primary School in Wellingborough, picked up her award at a ceremony hosted by Wicksteed Park earlier this week. The awards are organised by the Northants Telegraph, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and the Daventry Express.

Sue Knox from Wellingborough School with Inspiration Teaching Award Finalists Shelley Priestley - Hayfield Cross of Church of England School and Vivette Montgomery of St Thomas More RC Primary School

Nicole was nominated by a parent and won the Inspiration Teaching Award, sponsored by Wellingborough School.

The parent told judges: "Nicole Lawson has supported our child and us for three years almost. Our daughter Alexie attends a specialist school and has very complexed neurological and mental health needs.

"The past two years have been extremely difficult for our child and us as a family unit. Nicole has gone over and beyond the role of a teacher. She attends and sets up meetings, offers support over the phone after school hours, researches and makes supporting aids in her own time and adapts every lesson to suit not only our child's needs but ALL of her children.

"She leaves no stone unturned and truly cares very much about the children in her care. Nicole has a magnificent gift as a teacher of special needs children. She's a very calm and extremely knowledgeable person.

"She is an inspirational teacher to us and anyone who meets her."

The finalists were Vivette Montgomery, from St Thomas More RC Primary School and Shelley Priestley, from Hayfield Cross Church of England School.