Northamptonshire's Cycle4Cynthia cross country bike ride will get off to an Olympic start

Double Olympic medal-winning cyclist Becky James will sound the starting hooter and kick off Northamptonshire's annual Cycle4Cynthia bike ride in September.

She will join hundreds of cyclists at Lamport Hall at 9am on September 24 (Sunday) to open the fundraising cross-country race.

The former Welsh international, who picked up two silvers on the track in Rio last year announced her retirement from the sport last week, now lives in the county with Saints winger George North.

Becky said: "George and I went to the launch of the ride back in April and it was amazing to hear not only what a great event it is from former participants, many of whom have ridden in it for years, but also what it means to those patients and families who are supported by the incredible team at the hospice.

“Cycling has been such a big part of my life and it’s a great thing to do, whether you’re a regular rider or just fancy the occasional pedal on a sunny Sunday, so I really hope that lots of cyclists will join us and make this the biggest and best year yet."

Last year, more than 1,100 riders jumped into their saddles and raised £76,000 for the hospice.

Fundraising manager for Cynthia Spencer Hospice said: "Cycle4Cynthia is the biggest fundraiser in the calendar for us so we would urge anyone with two wheels to come out and support us and meet this true sporting hero.

“Of course there are no prizes for crossing the line first, as Becky’s used to, but we do give everyone who takes part a commemorative medal, and there are also trophies for the largest team, the most sponsorship raised and the best fancy dress so if you’re feeling competitive, you can always give one of those a go."

Cycle4Cynthia 2017 offers 5, 25 and 50-mile routes to challenge riders of all abilities and ages. All funds raised go to Northampton's Cynthia Spencer Hospital.

Other famous faces to sound the starter horn include singer-songwriter Curtis Stigers, former Generation Game hostess Isla St Clair, and Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley.

For more information, including how to register for the ride or to view the routes, visit the Cycle4Cynthia website or call the hospice on 01604 678082.