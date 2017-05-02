Northamptonshire's Close-Up Magician of the Year award goes to vanishing wedding ring act

The winner of a Northamptonshire magician award has praised the county for its 'prestigious magic scene'.

Lewis Joss, 21, beat seven other contestants for the title of Close-Up Magician of the Year with a 'well polished and very technical' routine.

He made wedding rings vanish and produced cards signed by the audience from his mouth to impress the Northamptonshire's Magicians Club at the contest in Brafeld-on-the-Green Working Men's Club, off Bedford Road.

Lewis, a member of the exclusive magician's group The Magic Circle said: "I've been practising since I was six when my grandad used to show me some basic tricks. I love that sense of not knowing how it's done.

"The best part is performing though, and seeing your audience show the same response I had when I first saw the trick.

"I never expected to win. I knew all the contestants and their unique styles and thought I had a tough act, but I was over the moon when they read my name out.

Lewis: "I like to think I'm cheeky when I perform."

"I have to travel to Northamptonshire from Bedford because there's a much bigger magic scene here than in other counties, thanks mostly to the club."

The Northamptonshire Magicians Club was established in 1926 and recently celebrated their 90th anniversary.

President of the Northamptonshire Magicians Club Matthew Garrett said: "Lewis' routine was a very polished and technically interesting performance. It was confident with good patter with the audience.

"I don't know how he did all of it."

Lewis is the 51st winer of the award, which has been running since 1966.

Lewis said: "I like to think I'm very cheeky when I perform. I had a member of the audience sign a card, then I made it appear out of my pocket, out my wallet, out of my sleeve and finally out my mouth. Then I link an audience member's wedding ring through a bigger hoop and hand it around for them to inspect, then make the ring vanish."

Spurred out by the award, Lewis is now preparing his first touring show, which will be a double act with a friend.