Northamptonshire's ambulance crews given new categories for 999 calls to help pick priorities

NHS England has reworked the way 999 calls are handled to ensure "the most appropriate response" is given to each patient.

A new hierarchy of categories for emergency calls has been introduced to help handlers decide the best response to an incident.

It comes as a result of paramedics and ambulance crews calling for new measures to ensure they are sent to the most urgent cases.

Historically, ambulance services are allowed up to just 60 seconds from receiving a 999 call to make a decision and send a vehicle in response.

The new measures, introduced yesterday (July 13), give call handlers more time to assess calls that are not immediately life-threatening and decide on the most appropriate response.

Dr Bob Winter, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) medical director said: “The changes announced today have been called for by paramedics and ambulance crews, the people that care for and treat the most seriously ill in our communities, and the evidence from a trial involving over 14 million calls handled shows that the change gives the opportunity to save more lives.

“We welcome the announcement made today. It is clear that patient safety and patient care is at the heart of this change."

999 calls will now be categorised into four tiers of urgency and must be responded to by a set target times; "calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries" within seven minutes; "emergency calls" within 18 minutes; "urgent calls" within 120; and "less urgent calls", if they are not redirected to a GP or pharmacist, within 180 minutes.

The new ambulance standards aim to help ensure the most important calls are responded to first, and that less urgent calls can be given an appropriate response.

EMAS’ neighbouring service West Midlands Ambulance Service took part in the ambulance response programme trials. Its chief executive Anthony Marsh said: “Since introducing these changes, our ambulances are now reaching stroke patients a minute quicker than before, helping them get to hospital and receive vital treatment as rapidly as possible. Response times fell across all of our response categories during our involvement in the trial, and we have no doubt that implementing these changes has significantly improved the service we can offer our patients.”

Under current standards, life-threatening and emergency calls should be responded to in eight minutes.

Dr Winter said: “The current standards mean that we and other ambulance services often send more than one vehicle to get to the patient quickly and have the best chance of meeting the eeight-minutestandard. This is inefficient, it is not good for patients and it is not good for staff morale and wellbeing.

“Changing the performance standards, which were set back in 1974, will free up more vehicles and staff to respond to emergencies. For stroke patients this will mean that instead of sending any vehicle that can get to them within eight minutes, eg a fast response car, we will send an ambulance which can take them to hospital to get the treatment they need.

“As we develop our Operations Model (which involves our staff skill mix and the number of ambulances and cars available) to match the new Ambulance Response Programme Model, more stroke patients will get to hospital or a specialist stroke unit quicker because the most appropriate vehicle will be sent first time.

“In addition, under the new system early recognition of life-threatening conditions, particularly cardiac arrest where the current national survival rate out of hospital is around 7%, would also increase because our call handlers are able to identify those patients in need of the fastest response.”