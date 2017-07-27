Northamptonshire ranked in top five hospitality destinations in UK, according to the AA

New data from hospitality experts at the AA and Visit England shows Northamptonshire is one of the highly rated destinations in England based on restaurants, hotels, B&B and campsite rankings.

For the first time, the AA has ranked destinations across England to reveal the regions, which offer the highest standards of hospitality.

Andrew Oxley, head of hotel and hospitality services at the AA said: “We hope this data will be useful for consumers when planning a summer holiday or short break in England.

"If a county scores over 80 per cent is should be regarded as outstanding, over 70 per cent is excellent and over 60 per cent is very good.

"We hope this information will highlight some of the very best hospitality experiences that England has to offer.”

Out of 47 regions, Northamptonshire has ranked in the top five places for hospitality, scoring 70 per cent, with Berkshire topping the overall chart, scoring 84 per cent.

Regions are ranked by their average rating across four categories; B&Bs, hotels, caravan and campsites and restaurants.

All establishments belong to the AA and/or Visit England quality assessment schemes, which provide star rankings and rosettes in accordance with their level of excellence.

Andrew Stokes, director at visit England said: “It’s exciting to combine the data from Visit England and the AA for the first time and to celebrate the destinations where we see accommodation achieving excellence in quality.

"We would like to encourage people to go and try a break somewhere they might not have considered before.”